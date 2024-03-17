Gozitans should not be treated as “second class citizens”, PN leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday in a speech that focused on the connectivity between Malta and Gozo and health services on the sister island.

Speaking in Nadur, the Nationalist Party leader referred to "massive queues" on his way to Gozo on Saturday, queues that he said went as far as the Red Tower in Mellieħa.

“This is a government that does not plan and spends the people’s money for the inner core and their friends to continue to pig out”.

Grech also referred to patients who crossed the channel for health services at Mater Dei.

“On the ferry I spoke with someone returning to Gozo after receiving chemotherapy in Malta. It takes him six or seven hours to get this service when for someone in Malta it maybe takes two. This is discrimination,” he said.

Grech said Gozitans with particular health needs had to keep ferrying themselves to Malta because the service was not offered in Gozo.

"This is because the government is stingy with Gozitans," he said as he reiterated the promise that a Nationalist government would build a new hospital in Gozo.

Although he did not directly refer to a Times of Malta survey published on Sunday, which shows that the PN is trailing the PL by 13% for the upcoming European elections, Grech appealed to people to cast their vote.

“On June 8 you should vote for change,” Grech said.

Vote PN for the "leadership you deserve" in councils and the "representation you deserve" in the European Parliament”.

The Times of Malta survey suggests that, at this stage, 33% of the population are likely to not vote. This figure is likely to decrease significantly closer to the election.