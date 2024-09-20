Gozo could soon have a small aeroplane runway after a government's planning application for the Xewkija strip was recommended for approval earlier this week.

Upgrading and extending the Xewkija heliport would allow nine-seater aeroplanes to land on the island.

It is now up to the Planning Commission to decide on PA/07333/22 on October 10.

If the commission gives the green light, the government plans to launch scheduled and chartered flights from the airfield. According to the case officer's report, helicopters - including the air ambulance - will also operate from the Xewkija strip.

According to the Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA), there will be fewer than 15 daily aircraft movements.

Should the application be approved, the existing airstrip will extend from 174 metres to 445 metres.

The case officer noted that the majority of the works fell within the designated aviation site in the Gozo and Comino Local Plan. They added that no new buildings will be constructed while the existing passenger terminal will be refurbished.

Gozo minister Clint Camilleri told Times of Malta on Friday the project will be economically beneficial for the island.

In addition to creating a new way to access Gozo, the airfield can open up the island to new economic opportunities, he said.

"Flying schools are looking to relocate to Gozo, and there is also interest in skydiving," he said.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) did not object to the application: "The proposal is not expected to significantly affect the integrity of the protected Natura 2000 sites.

"No significant adverse noise effects on the Natural Ta' Ċenċ and Mġarr ix-Xini areas are envisaged."

ERA added an environmental impact assessment (EIA) was not needed.

BirdLife Malta meanwhile objected to the project, saying an EIA was needed before the project was even considered.

"The studies didn't delve enough into the impact on seabird colonies at Ta' Ċenċ in particular," BirdLife's head of conservation Nicholas Barbara said.

ERA relied on information provided by the GRDA, rather than the findings of consultants it would normally approve, he added,

"We read GRDA's assessment and disagree with its findings as it minimises the impact on seabirds while misquoting studies and assessments carried out by BirdLife Malta itself," Barbara said.

"It appears ERA is simply bowing to the GRDA's push to get this project approved, and, in the process, accepting incomplete assessments without offering the opportunity for a proper consultation process, as would be required by a full EIA."