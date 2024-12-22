While the Christmas tree is a staple decoration in towns and villages across Malta, some localities in Gozo have turned to alternatives to traditional trees.

From colossal displays of light to trees where human beings are the decorations, Gozo’s approach to Christmas trees is anything but ordinary.

Għarb: A singing Christmas tree

In Għarb, the Christmas spirit comes with a melody. For the second year running, the locality is hosting a ‘singing Christmas tree’ – an eight-metre structure designed to hold a choir.

The tree, built from scaffolding, wood and green fabric, is almost six metres deep, with space for a choir of 91 people.

In Għarb, the Christmas tree is formed from a choir. Photo: Għarb council

Engineer Matthew Cauchi designed the tree, which holds the record for the largest Christmas tree with a choir in Malta and Gozo.

Għarb mayor David Apap Agius said the idea was inspired by similar installations abroad and has added a unique element to the island’s celebrations.

The Għarb local council organised the project with support from the Local Councils Association and the Gozo Ministry.

Kerċem: A tree that dominates the landscape

Few festive installations are as visible – or as large – as the Christmas tree in Santa Luċija, a hamlet in Kerċem.

Standing on the hill of Għar Ilma, the structure comprises 1,400 lights and spans 40 metres in width and 138 metres in height.

Lights on a hill in Santa Luċija in the shape of a Christmas tree: Photo: Baron Holiday Homes Gozo

Visible from much of Gozo’s western side, the tree has become a landmark during the Christmas period. If you are in an aircraft over the festive period, make sure to look out as you can see the Christmas tree outline clearly from above.

Now in its eighth year, it was designed by Michael Bugeja and was made possible through the efforts of Għaqda Nar u Armar 13 ta’ Diċembru Santa Luċija, the Cultural Heritage Directorate, the Gozo Ministry and the Kerċem local council.

The tree on the hill of Għar Ilma as seen on flight from Rome to Malta. Photo: Daniel Cilia

Għajnsielem: A recycled tribute

Għajnsielem’s now-familiar Christmas tree made entirely of recycled glass bottles has returned for the fifth consecutive year.

Just under 20 metres tall and spanning eight metres wide, the structure has grown steadily, with this year’s version featuring around 5,000 glass bottles.

Introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the tree is supposed to convey resilience and remembrance.

According to the mayor, Kevin Cauchi, this year’s edition is dedicated to both the victims and heroes of the pandemic.

Cauchi thanked the creator and designer of the structure, Franco Ciangura, the Għajnsielem events team, the local council association, the MTA and the Gozo Ministry.

The tree sits alongside the village’s other festive attractions, including the well-loved Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem, a live Nativity scene that has become a staple of Gozo’s Christmas celebrations.