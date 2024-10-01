The Gozo region was officially awarded the prestigious title of European Region of Gastronomy by the International Institute of Gastronomy, Culture, Arts and Tourism (IGCAT). To celebrate the achievement, the Gozo Regional Council held an event at the Citadel Ditch and invited several members of parliament, ministers, mayors and project stakeholders.

Jaume Gomila Saura, IGCAT secretary, presented the title to the Gozo Region president, Samuel Azzopardi.

“This prestigious title means a great deal to our island, not only as a recognition of our rich gastronomic heritage but also as a catalyst for increasing our domestic product in focusing on sustainability and quality. This award is a testament to our island’s varied identity,” Azzopardi said.

“I see this as an important stepping stone in ensuring that our Gozitan identity is not just promoted but improved and enhanced. It provides us with an opportunity to showcase Gozo’s commitment to preserving our traditional practices while adapting to modern sustainable methods that will protect our environment and future generations,” he added.

Gozo Region president Samuel Azzopardi addressing guests.

The Gozo Regional Council spearheaded the bid in collaboration with the Gozo Business Chamber, the Gozo Regional Development Authority, the Institute for Tourism Studies in Gozo, the Gozo NGOs Association, the Gozo Tourism Association and the Gozo College.

During the event, the three regions holding the title gave a brief presentation about their region’s food. These are Kvarner in Croatia, Crete in Greece and Gozo.

Attendees also listened to a talk about the history of Maltese and Gozitan food by University of Malta senior lecturer Noel Buttigieg and a talk on slow food by Kurt Mifsud from the Mediterranean Culinary Academy.

The guests were also entertained by the Ċittadella Folk Group and San Bert Folk Group.

Folk groups entertained guests at the Citadel Ditch.

‘Unique gastronomic identity’

Last February, Gozo underwent an extensive evaluation by the IGCAT jury, following the submission of its bid book in December 2023. The bid emphasised Gozo’s unique gastronomic identity and its vision for sustainable development.

During their visit, the jury immersed themselves in Gozitan life, exploring the island’s rich food traditions, from small-scale sheep milk farming and the making of ġbejniet and Gozitan ftira to large-scale tomato processing and innovative technologies, including those for international export.

During their visit, the jury explored the island’s rich food traditions.

The five international judges also examined the deep connection between food and religion, observing the transition from carnival to Lent and Holy Week’s culinary customs. Additionally, they visited significant cultural heritage sites, such as Ġgantija and Ta’ Pinu National Shrine.

This successful evaluation sets a positive tone for Gozo’s forthcoming bid for the title of European Capital of Culture 2031, later this year.