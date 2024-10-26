The Gozo archdiocese has called on parishioners not to take part in activities associated with Halloween and celebrate the saints instead.

“Instead of decorating with skeletons, pumpkins, bats, and other symbols of death, we encourage people to decorate windows by illuminating them with statues of our patron saints and parish emblems,” Gozo bishop Anton Teuma said.

Referring to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Bishop Teuma said celebrating the symbolism of death is especially inappropriate, considering that so many people are dying in the place where Jesus was born, lived, and died.

In the letter to his parish priests on the subject, Teuma said priests should encourage a “drive” to celebrate the saints instead of Halloween.

"I would appreciate it if you could carry out this directive and announce it both at Mass and on the parish bulletin board."

In the message reproduced on the Gozo Curia's Facebook page, Bishop Teuma said people may not heed the message immediately, “but we need to start somewhere to change this mentality."

The Gozo Church's message for Haloween. Photo: Facebook/ Diocese of Gozo

While Halloween is a well-established tradition in northern Europe, the United Kingdom, and the US, it is a relatively recent phenomenon in Malta.

Activities like trick-or-treating, which were unheard of until a few years ago, are becoming increasingly common.

Government entities have also begun to participate in the Halloween festivities. Malta’s parks entity Project Green, for example, is holding its own Halloween children’s party on November 1 and 2.

Other, less savoury Halloween traditions have also taken hold in Malta.

Last year, St Julian's local council and community police warned food stores to be careful about selling flour and eggs during Halloween, amid concerns that these items might be used for vandalism.

Halloween is largely a secular celebration which has its origins in an ancient festival marking the start of the 'darker half of the year'. In 2009, the Vatican attempted to put a brake on the growing popularity of Halloween, branding it anti-Christian and dangerous.