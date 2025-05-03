The Gozo Cathedral, in conjunction with the Leone Philharmonic Society, marked the 69th anniversary since the statue of Santa Marija was donated to the cathedral.

The statue, acquired by the society from Fabbrica Statue Sacre in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, arrived in Gozo in July 1897.

The statue was blessed by Bishop Giovanni-Maria Camilleri at the parvis of St James church at It-Tokk on August 13. Every August 13, the statue was paraded along the streets of Victoria and then raised on a plinth at It-Tokk. On April 29, 1956, the society donated the statue to the cathedral, where it has been venerated ever since.

On April 29, to commemorate the event, the cathedral’s archpriest, Joseph Sultana, led a sung concelebrated mass during which he delivered a homily on the glories of the Blessed Virgin, emphasising her virtues as a true disciple of the Risen Christ. Musicians from Cappella Sanctæ Mariæ Assumptæ (junior section) and Leone Band took part.

On Wednesday, May 7, Bishop Anton Teuma will preside over a pontifical mass, together with members of the Cathedral Chapter, on the occasion of the opening of the devotion of the 15 Wednesdays in preparation for the feast of Santa Marija at 6.30pm.

A special mass with homily will be said every Wednesday evening leading up to August 15. This devotion was first recorded at the beginning of the 18th century in Sicily, from where it must have reached Gozo soon afterwards.