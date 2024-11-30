Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma urged Catholic Action members to be promoters of faith and hope during his homily at the Gozo Catholic Action general assembly held at the Catholic Action headquarters in Victoria on November 23. Mgr Teuma referred to the Gospel where Jesus called himself king, in a context where he seemed to have lost everything, where he seemed to be a complete failure. However, it was in that moment that the Church was born.

At the beginning of the assembly, Mgr Noel Saliba led the opening prayers, followed by a powerpoint presentation on Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati, who will be declared saint in Rome by Pope Francis in summer. Blessed Frassati was a fervent Catholic Action member, who distinguished himself by promoting Catholic values in politics, by helping the sick and the poor. He died in 1925, aged 24.

Then, president Nathalie Gatt Ellis delivered a short speech regarding the synod’s theme of synodality, the Holy Year of the Jubilee of The Pilgrims of Hope 2025, and the Gozo bishop’s pastoral visit in all Gozitan parishes. She also introduced the Gozo Catholic Action motto for the pastoral year 2024-2025 – ‘The Eucharist: Sustenance of the Pilgrims of Hope’. She urged those present to pray for priestly vocations and invite more people to join the Catholic Action Movement.

Catholic Action general president Maria Cachia delivered the concluding speech, urging Catholic Action members to follow the good example of Blessed Frassati by sharing happiness with everyone, happiness that was the result of a life close to the Eucharist.

A group of youths from Għarb animated the celebration of mass, under the direction of Bernardette Vella.