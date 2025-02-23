Gozo’s Citadel and Mdina could be part of the UNESCO world heritage list as the government plans on submitting an application for both sites.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela also announced that, in November, the government also plans on submitting Malta’s candidacy to be on the UNESCO world heritage committee.

Plans to have these sites recognised on the UNESCO world heritage list were first announced by culture minister Owen Bonnici in 2014.

Currently, Malta has four sites on the UNESCO world heritage list: Ħal Saflieni Hypogeum, Valletta, the Megalithic temple, and St Paul’s Catacombs.

The world heritage committee is made up of 21 states that are responsible for setting up the world heritage convention and allocating funds.

Abela was speaking at an event where key figures from Malta's cultural sector explored the vital role of culture in strengthening Maltese identity.

Abela discussed the importance the government places on culture in Malta, highlighting the ongoing increase in investment it has made in this area.

“I believe that our national language gives us our unique identity,” Abela said as he pushed for more children to speak Maltese.

Abela also praised voluntary organisations that are full of people who work towards improving other people’s lives.

Abela also spoke about the importance of village feasts and how the government has invested €19 million to purchase band club properties that saved band clubs from evictions.

“During the pandemic, one of our main concerns was that the participation in feasts was going to reduce... However, we then witnessed a strong rebound as the number of young participants exploded,” Abela said.