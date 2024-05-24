The Gozo College is staging Annie Kids, a charming and heart-warming musical licensed by Music Theatre International (MTI) at the Don Bosco Oratory Theatre in Victoria, tomorrow, May 25 and on Sunday, May 26 at 7.30pm.

Following the resounding success of the production of Peter Pan Jr earlier this year, the Gozo College team will this time bring the beloved story of Annie to life. The story of Annie is a timeless classic that follows the adventures of a young orphan girl determined to find her parents. Set against the backdrop of the Great Depression, Annie’s optimism and resilience shine through as she navigates life in New York City, ultimately finding a new family in the most unexpected place.

Annie Kids will be under the artistic direction of Jamie Camilleri, whose vision and dedication promise to deliver a memorable theatrical experience. Vocal coaching will be by Sylvana Attard, ensuring that the young cast’s singing performances are both powerful and emotive. The choreography, crafted by Alison Hili, will add a dynamic and visually captivating element to the show, bringing the spirited dance numbers to life.

Audiences will be entertained to an enchanting performance filled with catchy songs, delightful dance routines and a touching narrative that will resonate with viewers of all ages. The Gozo College’s production of Annie Kids promises to be an uplifting and entertaining event, showcasing the impressive talents of its young performers.

Tickets may be obtained from the Gozo College administration office.