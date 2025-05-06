Students attending Gozo College Rabat primary, who are also members of the Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) programme, took part in the annual spring fair at Villa Rundle gardens in Victoria.

The young environmental enthusiasts set up a stand dedicated to bees, highlighting their vital role in the ecosystem. Visitors to the stand were briefed about the importance of bees in pollination, biodiversity and food production.

Adding a creative touch to their participation, the students also presented a lively dance performance themed around bees, celebrating the remarkable work these insects do for the planet.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri visiting the students’ stand dedicated to bees.

The children were guided and supported throughout their preparation and participation by Jesse Mercieca and Deborah Agius, whose dedication helped make the event a success.

The stand also attracted the attention of Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, who warmly congratulated the students on their excellent work and enthusiasm.