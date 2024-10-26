Gozo Channel service had to again suspend its operations on Saturday following the ferry’s second bomb threat in as many days.

The Armed Forces of Malta were informed of the bomb threat on Saturday afternoon and are in the process of inspecting Gozo Channel's four vessels, a spokesperson said.

Two of those ships are in Malta’s Ċirkewwa port, and two others are in Gozo’s Mġarr port.

The two terminals of the ferry will also be swept, the spokesperson said.

“Our bomb disposal officers will be splitting between the two islands and will be working at the same time,” they said.

One passenger who was on the 3.30pm ferry to Gozo said they had to disembark the ship just before they were set to depart.

At 4.15pm, traffic leading up to the Gozo port was tailed back well into Mġarr Road, with motorists getting out of their cars to find out what was happening.

Live cameras show no traffic on the Malta side.

Attempts to obtain information from Gozo Channel have so far proved to be in vain.

In a Facebook post, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said he expected the perpetrators to be caught and taken to court.

Anyone caught making fake bomb threat could face thousands of euros in fines if caught.