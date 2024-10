Updated 9.30pm

The Gozo ferry service was temporarily suspended on Friday evening following a bomb scare.

Gozo minister Clint Camilleri told Facebook followers the threat was investigated by the AFM’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit.

The unit was called to the Ċirkewwa and Mġarr Gozo Channel terminals as people reported long lines of vehicles waiting to embark.

Transport Malta said the service resumed at 9.15pm.