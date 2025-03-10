The spring edition of Fresh Finds Mercato – Gozo’s artisan market – invites locals and visitors to an evening of creativity and community at Mojo’s Restaurant in Victoria.

Fresh Finds is a seasonal arts and artisan event established to showcase the handmade crafts and produce of local independent makers, artists, designers and farmers.

Michelle Bartolo, founder of Fresh Finds Mercato, says the market was born from a desire to weave the rich tapestry of Gozo’s culture into a vibrant marketplace.

“This spring, we’re not just showcasing crafts,” says Bartolo. “We’re celebrating the renewal of our traditions, the budding of new talents, and the joy of community. Each piece here tells a story, often crafted with materials that are in season, embodying the spirit of Gozo in every stitch, brush stroke, and ingredient.”

March in Gozo is a time when the island’s produce starts to shine, bringing a taste of spring to every corner, say the organisers.

The air is scented with the aroma of fresh herbs, which find their way into the market’s offerings, citrus fruits, with oranges and lemons at their peak, providing a burst of flavour.

Meanwhile fresh greens, including rucola and chard, emerge in abundance. Cara and Alicja, the event facilitators, say the focus is sharply on the artisans themselves.

The poster of the event.

“These creators are the heart of Gozo, transforming local produce into art you can wear, eat, and live with.

“Every purchase here is a vote for sustainable practices, a nod to Gozo’s rich heritage, and direct support for our small, passionate businesses. Through our marketing eﬀorts, we’re excited to ensure everyone knows about this unique experience.

“This event is a testament to the power of creativity and community, where each item you see has been lovingly made by someone from your own community.

“At Fresh Finds Mercato, every item you encounter is a testament to the skill, passion, and dedication to our artisans,” says the team.

“Each piece reflects the spirit of our island, making your purchase more than just shopping; it’s directly supporting the dreams and livelihoods of small businesses and local makers.

“This market is an investment in our community’s creativity and sustainability, helping shape Gozo as a unique jewel of the Mediterranean,” they add.

Mojo’s Restaurant will prepare an exclusive, limited menu just for this event, inviting attendees to take a moment to enjoy the ambiance, connect with others, and celebrate the season.

Fresh Finds Mercato spring edition is taking place on March 29 from 4-9pm at Mojo’s Restaurant, Victoria. For more information or to express interest in participating, please contact: freshfindsgozomercato@gmail.com.