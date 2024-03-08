Eight inspirational Gozitans were handed awards on Thursday for selfless deeds, acts of courage and unwavering work towards their community.

Among them was a woman whose quick thinking saved a man’s life, a man who spends his free time cleaning up the coasts, and a business that provides free training to disadvantaged young people.

Awards also went to other men and women who – through their profession or hobby – continuously go out of their way to serve the Gozitan community.

The winners were chosen from among several people nominated by the public and they were handed trophies during the second edition of The Pride of Gozo Awards, held at the Queen Mary University of London Malta Campus. The awards were set up for the first time last year to acknowledge selfless residents of Gozo who go the extra mile to help their community become a better place. They are organised by the Rotary Club of Gozo and sponsored by the Ministry for Gozo in association with Times of Malta.

Kate Macdonald took home the local hero award, for bravely rushing to a 71-year-old man’s rescue as he lay in the middle of a street suffering from a cardiac arrest. She later learnt her quick thinking had saved his life.

Her award was presented by the Gozo Ministry’s Tourism and Economic Development director Ronald Anthony Sultana, who praised all the winners and the Rotary Club of Gozo for recognising Gozo’s unique gift for helping others.

The environmental award went to Gozo-born Mark Galea Pace, who founded coast clean-up foundation ‘Coast is Clear’. He actively collects fishing nets and other debris, single-use plastics and hazardous waste that washes up from the sea, as well as raising awareness on beach and sea pollution.

The community award was handed to career diplomat and former consul general of Malta to Canada Dr Raymond C Xerri for his decades of work in migration literature, for promoting Malta and Gozo in over 100 countries and helping the islands’ native people wherever they live.

Nurse Josianne Bicker won the ‘Professional of the Year’ award for her work with breast cancer patients. A nurse for 22 years, she decided to specialise in the field when faced with the dearth of expertise and support for breast cancer patients.

Xlendi’s ‘The Front’ Group’ was given the Business of the Year award. The organisation, which has a hotel, bar, restaurant and diving school, provides diving training to disadvantaged young people from the UK and has been helping raise money to provide overnight facilities in Malta for relatives of cancer patients who visit from Gozo, among other projects.

Choreographer Mario Grech was recognised as the volunteer of the year for his work in choreog­raphing a live performance of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and carnival dances, and for setting up his own folk group to keep Gozo’s traditions alive.

Maxim Mizzi won the Youth Award, named after the founder and first president of the Rotary Club Gozo who died in tragic circumstances last year – David Carrington.

And Chris Galea was handed the President’s Award for his dedication towards the sick, elderly and disadvantaged families. He supplies everyday needs to families and individuals in need and spends most of his time taking care of those who need it the most.