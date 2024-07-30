The 11th edition of the Ceramic Arts of the Maltese Islands exhibition opens on July 30 and runs until August 27 at the Ċittadella Cultural Centre in Victoria.

Organised by the Gozo Cultural Directorate as part of this year’s Gozo Ceramics Festival, the exhibition is the most comprehensive showcase of the ceramic art scene in the Maltese islands, featuring over 30 exhibitors.

The display of creativity traverses the entire spectrum of ceramic artistry, featuring both traditional and contemporary styles. The diverse styles and techniques showcase the wide range of possibilities within ceramics as an art form. Visitors can expect to see innovative techniques and hear the profound stories behind each masterpiece.

The inauguration ceremony, held under the patronage of Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, took place on July 29.

The festival

The Gozo Ceramics Festival will be held at Xlendi Bay on August 3. Over 40 exhibitors, including up-and-coming ceramists and others with disabilities, will join long-established artists.

This year’s guest country is Cyprus, represented by ceramic artists who will share their expertise with local artists and the public. German showman and ceramic artist Thomas Benirschke will also participate, introducing his unique four-handed throwing technique.

Visitors will have the opportunity to watch live demonstrations of various ceramic techniques, ask questions and learn about the laborious processes involved in the making of ceramics.

An exciting Japanese firing technique will also be demonstrated live, showcasing works taken out of the kiln red hot, treated and cooled to be finished on the spot.

Hands-on activities designed specifically for children will allow them to create their own ceramic pieces guided by experienced instructors. Additionally, visitors can purchase ceramic artistic pieces directly from the makers.

Entertainment will be provided by the Gozitan Seguna Folk Group and the Brass Tubes band. Decorations and torchlights on the cliffs will add to the festive atmosphere of the evening.

Free park-and-ride facilities from both entrances to Xlendi will be provided by tuk-tuks, adding a fun and practical element to the event.

For more information on the festival and its participants, visit the Gozo Ceramics Festival Facebook page.