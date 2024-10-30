The Gozo General Hospital has seen drops in its capital expenditure according to figures published in the budget plans for 2025.

It will have €6 million less to spend on infrastructural works, with its allocated capital expenditure cut by two-thirds, from €9 million this year to just €3 million next.

The data for the health ministry also indicates that some €34 million have been allocated to the hospital’s running costs throughout 2025, almost €9 million less than the expenditure approved for this year.

Budget financial estimates for the health ministry suggest that the Gozo hospital will have to make do with a thinner chequebook next year, with its overall budget dropping from almost €52million to a little over €37million.

However, that shortfall may be partly due to the separate allocation of €14.8 million to Malta Health Limited, a state company created to absorb Steward Healthcare workers - in both Malta and Gozo - onto the state payroll.

The hospital has courted controversy in recent years, finding itself embroiled in the scrapped concession agreement awarded to Vitals back in 2016 and later transferred to Steward Health Care.

The hospital eventually found itself back under government control after the court scrapped the concession last year. It has since been earmarked for extensive regeneration, with health minister Jo Etienne Abela promising that works would be completed within five to seven years.

Karin Grech Hospital, the second hospital embroiled in the Vitals affair, fared better, with last year’s €45m budget now rising to €49m. This despite plans to run down the hospital’s operations and eventually use it to accommodate outpatient and day care services.

Health ministry gets largest bump

The health ministry was one of the ministries that received the largest bump during Monday’s budget, finding itself with an extra €118m to spend next year.

But this includes some €310m that will go towards active ageing initiatives, which were not part of its portfolio until a cabinet reshuffle at the beginning of this year.

The health ministry says it wants to spend this windfall on cutting down on waiting lists with the help of the private sector, upping its spend on this plan from €5m to €14m, spending more on salaries and staff costs (some €52m more than this year) and investing more in residential care for the elderly in their private homes (€10m more than 2024).

But it is also making some cuts. Funding for IVF programmes will receive €3m less next year, dropping from €7m to €4m, although the Embryo Protection Authority will get a €130,000 increase.

Meanwhile, the allocation for the Paola health hub has dropped by more than half, now that works on the health centre have been completed (although it has yet to open its doors).

‘We shall deliver what we promised’

When approached for comment, the health minister said that, despite the cuts, “there are several other line items that benefit the Gozo hospital, from new technologies to active ageing and outsourcing of services”.

“During the year, we adapt, devise, divert and re-allocate funds continuously as needed,” Abela said, promising that the ministry “shall deliver what we promised”.

Pointing to the “record” €1.5bn outlay on healthcare, Abela said the ministry “shall use the money well and Gozo will continue to benefit as per our strategy”.

Clarification: This article has been amended to include an allocation of €14.8 million to Malta Health Limited, which may partly account for the shortfall in recurrent expenditure.