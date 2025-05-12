Updated 12.41pm with detail on ward

Gozo General Hospital has begun treating women who miscarry in a separate area from pregnant women and Mater Dei Hospital is to follow by mid-June, the health minister has announced.

As of Monday, patients who have experienced a miscarriage in Gozo will be treated in the hospital's day care unit rather than at the maternity ward.

Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela revealed the update in response to a question from Times of Malta and announced a date for the segregation of patients at Mater Dei.

A dedicated ward in Mater Dei Hospital for women facing pregnancy complications was announced in 2022 but no date was set at the time.

“As of today, women experiencing miscarriages and those who will be giving birth will be cared for in separate areas at Gozo General Hospital," Abela said. “So the patients with suspected miscarriage will not be admitted to the maternity ward as of today," Abela told Times of Malta.

“In Mater Dei, our plan will come into action by mid-June,” the health minister said.

Health Minister on the new separation of patients with miscarriages from the general maternity ward. Video: Emma Borg

He explained that starting Monday, May 12, patients with a suspected or confirmed miscarriage in Gozo are being cared for in the hospital’s day care unit.

“Which is far away from the maternity unit. In Gozo, the situation has been rectified as of today,” he said.

Abela said the logistical challenges at Mater Dei were greater than those in Gozo.

Paul Pace, president of the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, said the area designated for the patients will be SW2 in Mater Dei. Midwives will be taking on the leading roles in the unit although they will also have nurses present to help, he added.

In 2022, the government announced that Mater Dei was in the process of setting up an early pregnancy unit where patients facing complications such as miscarriage would be treated separately from others in later stages of pregnancy or postnatal care.

Until now, many patients experiencing a miscarriage were placed in the same ward as women about to give birth or who had recently delivered.

Progress on the project stalled, with little movement for several years.

The issue resurfaced last month during a national conference on public consultation about miscarriage leave.

Television presenters Yazmin Helledie and Melanie Kelly shared their experiences of being placed in a shared ward with pregnant women after experiening a miscarriage.

“I cried so much, and at a point I felt bad I was crying next to this mother who was expecting," Kelly said.

Shortly afterwards, Junior Minister for Social Dialogue Andy Ellul said the infrastructure required to separate miscarriage patients from new mothers at Mater Dei was finally being implemented.