The Gozo Ministry has admitted to removing an MEP candidate's campaign banners but said that it did so because these were placed there without permission.

PN MEP candidate Peter Agius accused the ministry of removing the banners on Monday, saying that these had been put up "according to the law".

But a ministry spokesperson told Times of Malta that these had been removed earlier this month as part of a routine clean-up and ahead of President Myriam Spiteri Debono's first visit to Gozo.

On this occasion, the spokesperson said that all banners that had been affixed to public property without the necessary permissions had been removed irrespective of their content.

“I am informed that 24 banners were removed, regardless of their content, but which all did not have authorisation from the respective property owners,” the spokesperson said, adding that while there are exceptions to having to request planning permissions, the permission of the property owner is still required to put up such content.

She added that there was no ulterior motive to their removal and any argument to the contrary of that is “political spin”.

On Monday, Agius posted on Facebook that his banners were taken down on Minister Clint Camilleri's orders and that they had been considered "filth that must be removed".

The candidate originally placed five posters in Gozo at the end of April, but only one remained by the end of the week. Agius said, “This is my legal right, and I ensured that all the banners were fixed according to the law.”

Agius is not the only candidate who had his campaign banners removed at the beginning of this month in Gozo. Independent candidate Arnold Cassola also had two banners removed in Mgarr, and Xewkija encouraged voters to “cast a vote for integrity” by voting for Cassola.

This is not the first time that Agius had his campaign banners removed; earlier this month, the candidate's Marsascala and Xemxija banners also mysteriously disappeared.