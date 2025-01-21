A government project to provide accommodation for Gozitans studying in Malta has been scrapped even though the Gozo Ministry spent €90,000 on rent and architect’s fees.

A series of parliamentary questions answered by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri show that Dar Fatima, in Pietà, was planned to be converted into student lodging by the third quarter of 2025.

The ministry even had plans to convert the disused second floor of the Dominican convent in Triq Santa Monika approved by the Planning Authority in 2021.

While work was meant to begin in 2024, the ministry began renting the property in 2021 for around €20,000 per year. By 2024, the government had paid €61,848 in rent.

The ministry also used the services of architect Frank Muscat and paid him €32,200 for conducting surveys, drafting plans, permit applications and drafting calls for offers for work related to converting the premises.

Architect was engaged via a ‘negotiated procedure’ and not an ‘open tender’

Answering another parliamentary question made by PN MP Chris Said, Camilleri said the government had decided to scrap the project. The reason for the decision, Camilleri said, was due to faults that were found in the ceiling that made the building dangerous.

“The ministry would have needed to issue another tender to fix the ceiling,” he said.

Times of Malta asked the Gozo Ministry why it took four years and €90,000 before the government decided to stop the project. They were also asked why the architect was engaged via a ‘negotiated procedure’ and not an ‘open tender’ and why he was paid €32,000 before the project was discontinued.

A spokesperson for the ministry said discussions on Dar Fatima began in 2019, before Camilleri was appointed Gozo minister and that the Doric Studio’s involvement began at that time.

They said the ministry learnt that soft ceilings in the building had collapsed revealing structural slabs that were in “a dangerously poor condition”.

“This matter was previously undisclosed to the ministry.”

The architect provided an estimate for the repairs at approximately €100,000 – five times the original estimate for minor civil works, they said.

The ministry said it had little choice but to terminate the lease and that it was also seeking legal advice on the matter.