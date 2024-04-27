Three Gozitan NGOs have written to the authorities requesting the urgent scheduling of the 19th-century British barracks at Fort Chambray, in Għajnsielem due to their outstanding historical, cultural and architectural value.

“This building is unique for Gozo, which is practically devoid of British military buildings of this or, indeed, any era. This building is also quite unique as far as Malta goes as well, as it appears to be the earliest Married Quarters built in the country as a whole,” Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex, Għawdix and Wirt Għawdex said in their joint submission on behalf of Koalizzjoni Għal Għawdex.

The fort, overlooking Mġarr harbour, was built in the early 1700s by the Knights of St John as part of their defence strategy against attacks from the sea. It was meant to act as another Ċittadella – a fortified city in which Gozitan people could gather to seek refuge in the event of a siege.

Fort Chambray served as a mental institution in the 1960s but the pre-1971 Nationalist government started plans to develop it into a tourism establishment with a 320-bed hotel.

However, the 1971 Labour government scrapped those plans and refurbished the mental hospital.

In 1979, the mental health patients were moved elsewhere and the fort was allocated for tourism again. However, hardly any development was carried out there.

In the lead-up to the 1987 election, Labour Party activities were held there and, just before that election, the Labour government transferred the fort to the Zammit Tabone family. Still, the fort remained undeveloped.

In 1993, a 99-year concession for the fort was granted to Fort Chambray Ltd, made up of a Monaco-registered company controlled by an Italian lawyer, Roberto Memmo.

Works started but the project was stalled halfway, particularly due to a lack of funding, and the buildings remained in an unfinished state.

In 2004, the government handed over the entire project to Michael Caruana, a Gozitan businessman who also owns the Calypso Hotel and other enterprises.

The fort was eventually transformed into a hub of luxury apartments and became a residential area.

Caruana has now set his sights on finishing the project and, last year, submitted two planning applications to take down more than 60 unfinished apartments and construct a hotel and new apartments in a resumption of a project that goes back decades.

Buildings of this type are an important link to our past

The 63 one-, two- and three-bedroomed apartments were built 20 years ago but were never used. Under the first application, PA3438/23, they will be dismantled block by block so that the construction material will be used for other parts of the project.

The apartments cover an area of about 2,700 square metres. All the debris dumped there over the years will also be cleared.

In a separate application, Caruana, on behalf of Fort Chambray Ltd, submitted amended plans to those approved in 2012 and 2017 covering the third phase of the project. This is for the construction of a hotel and more apartments and is not yet public.

The third phase envisages a 63-room hotel with the British barracks serving as its base, 50 serviced apartments spread around the hotel and more apartments covering the rest of the area.

The barracks will be carefully dismantled and rebuilt in another part of the site. This will be covered by a separate application.

In the meantime, the Gozitan NGOs have requested the scheduling of the British military married quarters in Fort Chambray, a long two-storeyed south-facing building in the south-west area of the enceinte, characterised by its use of local limestone, which gives the building a warm, natural hue.

The architecture is marked by a repetition of arched doorways on the ground floor and arched openings on the upper floor, suggesting a sense of rhythm and continuity in the facade.

Each floor is defined by a collonaded arcade with evenly spaced columns supporting arches, a design feature providing shade and a semi-outdoor space for residents.

The NGOs said the building is typical of others built by the British colonial powers in Malta having a similar function but is the only one of its type in Gozo and presents unique characteristics with its particular location and history.

They said they were seeking Grade 1 protection for the building, given its significant architectural, historic and cultural merit.

“Aside from its architectural merit, we must recognise that buildings of this type are an important link to our past and we cannot afford as a nation to destroy and throw them away if we want to maintain an understanding of who we are as a nation,” they said in their request.

The British Army began providing married quarters for soldiers and their families in the second half of the 19th century. This initiative was part of broader reforms aimed at improving the living conditions and welfare of soldiers. Before this period, the accommodation provided to soldiers was generally very basic and often did not extend to family members.

The introduction of married quarters was a significant step in recognising the importance of supporting soldiers’ families and stabilising their lives, contributing to the overall effectiveness and morale of the military.

The NGOs noted that a large number of British barrack buildings in Malta have already been granted scheduling protection.

“Destruction has already occurred at this site in the past. The Fort Chambray garrison cemetery, which was dedicated to the troops who were stationed at Fort Chambray during the British colonial period, was ruthlessly bulldozed and demolished in the mid-1980s to make way for a tourist complex.

“The garrison cemetery was full of impressive monuments, including free-standing sarcophagi in neo-classical style so favoured by the British. Similar destruction has taken place on other monuments in Gozo. Such mistakes should not be repeated with the destruction of the British barracks,” the NGOs said.