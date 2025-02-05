The Gozo Philatelic Society is participating in the Inħobbok initiative organised by the Gozo Ministry Cultural Directorate for Valentine’s Day. It has set up an assortment of ‘Valentine cards’ in its showcase on level -1 at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

Most of the over 40 items – mainly in English or Italian – go back to at least the early part of the 20th century. Some are simple black and white photographs but many are incredibly attractive, offering elaborate craftsmanship. The details are actually often in non-paper materials, such as string and needlework.

The messages themselves could also serve as material for social study. Besides ‘normal’ slogans, visitors will also note senders’ pleas such as “Why don’t you write?” The sizes of the cards themselves, which start from really minute – merit analysis.

Il-Ħaġar museum is open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.