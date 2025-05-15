Police officers in Gozo attended a specialised training session aimed at enhancing their response to domestic violence and sexual abuse cases. The session, held at the Citadel Cultural Centre, was designed to improve victim protection, understanding of their needs and knowledge of legal procedures.

Superintendent Sylvana Gafà, head of the Victim Support Unit, delivered a lecture on the prevention of domestic violence, emphasising the importance of swift action to protect victims, while Justyne Caruana, representing the Victim Support Agency, provided a legal perspective, explaining the laws that protect victims and how the police can assist accessing legal help and free services offered by the agency.

Attendees included Superintendent Charles Bernard Spiteri, Inspector Mario Xiberras and police officers.

The Malta Police Force has implemented continuous professional development programmes, including specialised training modules and participation in EU-level seminars to ensure officers are able to handle such sensitive cases effectively.

Additionally, the establishment of the Gender-Based and Domestic Violence Unit has centralised the handling of these cases, allowing for a more specialised and coordinated approach.

This unit operates 24/7 and provides a supportive environment for victims by police officers and social workers.