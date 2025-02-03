The regional council for Gozo has written to minister Clint Camilleri to complain about a lack of consultation and communication from the Gozo ministry to local councils.

In an email seen by Times of Malta, the council said it was writing on behalf of several mayors in Gozo to relay their frustrations.

Their complaints related to various unspecified projects that the ministry is carrying out in their respective localities.

"A lack of consultation and communication is making it difficult for local councils to plan works related to capital projects and the issuing of permits," the email states.

The mayors also state that emails to the ministry on various issues are often ignored.

"On behalf of Gozitan mayors, we politely ask that you remedy this situation as as possible for the benefit of localities in Gozo."

Nationalist MP Alex Borg, who flagged the existence of the email on Facebook, said it was clear evidence of a crisis.

"Local councils, which are supposed to work hand in hand with the ministry to advance the needs of our communities, are being completely ignored," he wrote, adding that the email showed not only a lack of respect towards councils, but was also insulting to the people of Gozo, who expect their needs to be acknowledged.

He called on Camilleri to immediately clarify the situaton.