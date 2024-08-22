Gozo College Rabat Primary School came together in a touching tribute to the memory of James Micallef, a young schoolboy who tragically passed away at the tender age of three.

The school community embarked on a fundraising initiative to honour his memory, collecting €2,382 for the Arka Respite Centre in Għajnsielem.

The funds were raised in just a few days, a testament to the collective effort and solidarity of the school’s educators, parents, students and friends. Their contributions reflect the schoolboy’s deep impact on those around him and their commitment to supporting a cause that benefits individuals in need.

Rabat Primary School head Lelio Spiteri presented the cheque to Fr Michael Galea, director of Dar Arka, during a short ceremony. The Arka Respite Centre, which provides essential care and support for people with disabilities and their families, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the donation. This act of generosity highlights the compassion and unity within the school’s community, showing how, even in moments of profound loss, people can come together to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

The funds raised will go to support the valuable services offered, ensuring that the young boy’s memory continues to inspire and bring comfort to those in need.