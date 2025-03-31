Year 7 students attending the Gozo Sacred Heart minor seminary had an enriching orientation visit to the National Library’s reference section and archives in Vajrinġa Street, Victoria.

The visit helped the students understand and explore the library’s services, especially access to back issues of local newspapers and magazines. The students thanked the library staff for their support in fostering a love for research and learning.

The visit coincided with World Book Day and formed part of activities marking Library Week that will be celebrated between April 7 and 11.

