The Gozo Tourism Association (GTA) has called on authorities to plan roadworks more efficiently to avoid simultaneous works close to the summer season.

In a statement on Thursday, the association said while it welcomed infrastructure works being carried out, it questioned the timing of the works.

"It is not understandable why all these works on these roads were planned, to coincide at the same time, at this time of the year, when the much-awaited summer season had just started”, it said.

“Furthermore, such works in summer are negatively affecting directly or indirectly resorts like Marsalforn and Xlendi, that in summer are considerably frequented by visitors.”

The association added that “proper and decent signage is missing in several instances”, noting that while Gozo residents might be familiar with the road network and able to find alternative routes, there were thousands of visitors driving “without clear directions to reach their destinations”.

It noted there were currently roadworks taking place across the island, including the “long awaited” Victoria to Marsalforn road, roadworks on Triq Lapsi, trenching works on Triq il-Qbajjar and Triq it-Tabib Anton Tabone – the main road from Victoria leading to Sannat – and various works in Victoria affecting diversions to Xlendi Bay.

“The Gozo Tourism Association appeals to all Authorities involved in the execution of such works, to ensure better planning and timing to minimise inconveniences to visitors, as well as the touristic operators on Gozo,” the statement read.

“Moreover, the placing of better professional signage indicating clearly the respective traffic diversions is a must. With such measures in place, the necessary road works can still be carried out with less disruptions and inconveniences to thousands of visitors and residents alike.”