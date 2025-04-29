A parking lot in Gozo’s capital Victoria will turn into a green space, with a multi-level underground car park beneath it, the government announced on Tuesday.

In a press statement, the government announced the signing of a land transfer deal of the Great Siege Square, which will see around 2,100 square metres of open space created, along with a multi-level underground car park providing at least 230 extra parking spaces.

The plans were first announced last year in July by Gozo’s regional development authority and the Gozo Ministry.

The Great Siege Square at one point was going to be the site of a never-developed new courthouse for Gozo, yet currently serves as a parking lot.

Gozo and Planning minister Clint Camilleri and Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi presided over the official signing of the square- which was passed on from the Lands Authority to the Gozo Ministry.

Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi, alongside Gozo and Planning Minister Clint Camilleri during the land transfer deal. Photo: DOI

Camilleri welcomed the project and said the project will strengthen the Gozitan capital by creating a green open space for families and addressing the need for additional parking.

“All this is being done with a clear vision that looks towards the sustainable development of Gozo and goes hand in hand with both the regional development strategy and the Malta Vision 2025,” Camilleri said.

On his end, Lands Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the agreement shows how the Lands Authority is working to change how transport and urban spaces are managed in Malta.

“Through this agreement, the Lands Authority is continuing to assist in making a change in the mode of transport in the heart of our communities for more convenience for the Gozitan people and those who visit this locality,” he said.