Gozo-born President Miriam Spiteri Debono is featured on the penultimate cover in the Presidents set issued by the Gozo Philatelic Society. This initiative, in the artistic hands of GPS vice president Anthony Grech, was created on the occasion of the golden jubilee of Malta as a republic and to celebrate the society’s silver jubilee.

The series features an adaptation of the portrait of each president on the covers, together with a reproduction of their signature. The stamps feature their surname’s coat of arms. The series will be concluded in December with a collective look. The first cover of Anthony Mamo was postmarked in January.

Grech has produced similar covers in the past featuring Malta’s prime ministers (from 1921) and Gozo bishops (from 1864).

The Gozo Philatelic Society, founded on September 3, 1999, has been tirelessly promoting the hobby of stamp collecting and preserving Malta’s philatelic heritage. Along the years, their annual exhibitions have showcased an impressive array of stamps, philatelic items and Melitensia, including rare and unusual exhibits.