Gracy’s Arts and Supper Club has appointed Alan Tabone as the new executive chef, as current executive chef Tom Peters is returning to the UK following a “hugely successful” two-year residency.

Danny Drinkwater, CEO of Gracy’s, said: “Tom has left the most amazing culinary legacy and we are very excited to see where Alan takes the menu in the year ahead.”

Tabone said he is “incredibly proud” to take on this new role at Gracy’s.

“To follow in Tom’s footsteps is an honour and I am humbled to have been given this unique opportunity. As head chef, Tom has taught me a huge amount over the past two years,” he said.

“I was lucky to have accompanied Tom to London last year and spent time at the Tom Booton at Dorchester Grill, Frog by Adam Handling and Ollie Dabbous’s Hide restaurant, which have a spectacular five Michelin stars between them. I know what needs to be done to respect the legacy of Tom’s work and to build on what we have created together, but now adding my own personality to each plate of food that we serve,” he added.

An alumni of both the University of Malta and the Institute of Tourism Studies (Malta), Tabone brings a wealth of experience to Gracy’s from Malta’s tourism and hospitality industries.

As well as time in London, he has also worked at the Corinthia. A keen forager and hiker, Tabone will look to extend the seasonality and locality of the fresh produce on offer at Gracy’s and will continue, like his predecessor, to focus on flavour.

“We will focus on extending our relationship with local artisanal food suppliers from herbs and vegetables to fish, as well as continuing our relationship with local vineyards. We will also be bringing some new and exciting fresh pasta dishes back to the menu for the summer,” Tabone said.

Outgoing executive chef Peters said: “Alan has been a wonderful head chef for me at Gracy’s over the past two years, helping me to develop new dishes and establish Gracy’s as one of Malta’s premium fine dining venues.

“As I say goodbye to Malta to return to the UK to pursue an exciting new challenge, I feel confident that I am leaving Gracy’s in incredibly capable hands. Alan has proven to me that he has the knowledge and ambition to make a fantastic executive chef.”