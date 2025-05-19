A grant scheme for those buying a new petrol-powered motorcycle has been renewed.

Transport Malta said those who register or have registered a new motorcycle since April 1 may be eligible for the grant – which can also be combined with the scrappage scheme.

"This initiative aims to encourage more people to switch from cars to motorcycles, especially for short trips during busy traffic times. The authority believes this is another step towards reducing congestion and helping the environment," Transport Malta said.

The grants range from €1,000 when a small motorcycle is bought, to €750 for medium-sized motorcycles, excluding the scrappage scheme.

Applications are now open at Transport Malta offices or online through the Transport Malta website.

Further information is available from the helpline: 8007 2309.

Applicants are entitled to one grant each.