The Nationalist Party will prioritise the needs of Gozo and turn it once again into a paradise, Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

“Together, Gozo can again become a paradise; we can make it pristine once again and make it into the heaven it should be,” the Nationalist Party leader said.

Grech was speaking to the party faithful in Sannat when he said the government was disinterested in the needs of Gozitans and had failed the island in healthcare, security, justice, infrastructure and the economy.

In regards to the health sector, Grech said since the Labour government came into power, there have been four health ministers who have failed to start works on the development of the promised new Gozo hospital.

Grech said that police presence in Gozo has decreased by a third while criminality increased.

The government also failed to build a new courthouse, he said.

“The courthouse that exists is inaccessible to people with disabilities and those with mobility problems,” he said. “Not being able to access the court is an injustice in itself,” Grech added

On Infrastructure, the PN leader said that only 100 roads in Gozo have been repaired.

“Those statics include giving a layer of tarmac or any small repairs, not that they completely changed the road from top to bottom”.