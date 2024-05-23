Bernard Grech is formally calling upon the Attorney General to hand him a copy of the Vitals inquiry report to enable him to perform his constitutional role of keeping the executive in check.

The opposition leader filed a judicial protest on Thursday, saying a request for a copy of the report made in a letter to the AG on May 6 was still unanswered.

The AG had already handed a copy of the Vitals report to the Prime Minister and his cabinet of ministers, Grech claimed.

Such a state of affairs gave rise to “a serious political imbalance in favour of the government and the Labour Party to the detriment of the Opposition and the Nationalist Party,” he argued.

The people had a right to know how and what led top government officials to end up facing serious criminal charges, including corruption, money laundering and fraud.

Grech said that over the past days, the prime minister had commented about the contents in a way which indicated “clearly and unequivocally” that he was given access to the report currently in the AG’s possession.

He said the opposition was formally calling upon the AG to hand over the requested report in the interests of democracy and equality between the government and the Opposition.

Lawyer Edward Debono signed the judicial protest.