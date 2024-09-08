The Labour government has not done "one right thing” and has faced “one scandal after another” in recent months, PN leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

“We have a government that doesn't do one right thing, and they will quote me as being out of context or wrong, but name me one thing they did right in these past few months,” Grech said.

“It has been one scandal after another. Especially in Byron Camilleri’s ministry, where week after week, a new scandal emerges.”

Speaking on NET TV, the Opposition leader referred to allegations about Identity theft and the decision by Identita' - the state ID agency - to require applications for residence permits by third-country nationals to be accompanied by an attested property agreement.

The Notarial Council and Chamber of Advocates have complained of lack of consultation and directed members not to put their signatures on these new forms.

Grech said the decision to not consult the professionals was another sign of how the government was trying to ignore the scandal and continue as if nothing was wrong.

"We have a minister who remains silent and a prime minister who continues to defend him,” Grech said.

“This is a clear reflection of a government that allows its internal conflict to impact our society.”

Grech also called out Camilleri for protecting Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà, who failed to carry out any form of investigation in the Vitals Case. He was also protected after he 'lied' about domestic violence victim Nicolette Ghirxi.

After Ghirxi's murder, Gafà said she did not want to sit for a risk assessment, but the family lawyer provided documents showing she had agreed to take a risk assessment but told a friend and her lawyer that she was "talked out of it" by professionals when she attended her evaluation.

PN government will work for a better quality of life

During the interview, Grech said the party was working hard in preparation for the next general election.

"My biggest responsibility as a leader is not just to be prepared for the general election, but to be prepared to govern this country," he said.

"As a government, we will not only be prepared to address the problems the Labour government would have left but also to ensure that our country is given a better quality of life."

He said the party would continue to reach out to people and businesses to listen "to their story" and to work together.

In preparation for Independence Day, the party would hold several activities, that would lead to the mass meeting on 20 September, he said.