The Nationalist Party kicked off Independence celebrations on Wednesday, with party leader Bernard Grech telling supporters that in the same way as the PN was optimistic for Malta's future 60 years ago, it was not equally confident in the abilities of the Maltese to overcome current challenges.

“We must again be the ones to give hope and certainty for a better future,” he told a discussion in Valletta.

Malta will mark the sixtieth anniversary of its Independence on Saturday.

"We must work to ensure that our children thrive in education and that our young people find the opportunities they seek in our country. We need to invest in critical thinkers, and we must create new sectors and jobs, so that we not only drive the economy forward but ensure that each and every one of us has a good and dignified quality of life," Grech said.

Malta, he said, needed a new economic model, an education system that anticipated the country’s needs, and an infrastructure that could cope with current and future demands.

The economic model needed to create productive jobs for everyone, providing a better quality of life without undermining the environment.

"Our people and our country progress when they have a government that provides clear direction. Our people cannot live with the uncertainties of a government and a prime minister more interested in protecting their own interests, Grech said.

Those taking part in the discussion included former MEA Director-General Joe Farrugia; former Chamber of Commerce president Marisa Xuereb; Ġorg Mallia, an educator, communication expert, and cartoonist; Gozo Business Chamber President Michael Galea; and psychiatrist Daniel Vella Fondacaro.