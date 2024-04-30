Updated 7pm with Schembri comment

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has refused to say whether one of his MPs would face consequences for equating Indian people to 'filth', but said he disagreed with the comment.

Education shadow minister Justin Schembri came under fire on Monday for saying that the government had saddled the country with "filth, shabbiness and Indians".

Schembri stood by that comment when contacted by Times of Malta, saying it was a "generic" one that reflected "what people are talking about."

NGOs have accused Schembri of peddling racism, with some demanding he be kicked out from the PN.

Confronted by journalists on Tuesday, Grech repeatedly refused to say whether he would be holding Schembri to account for his comments, but said he disagreed with them.

“For me, the comments are not acceptable. I already spoke with Justin (Schembri), and Justin clarified his position that he did not want to be understood in that way,” Grech said.

The PN leader was asked several times if Schembri would remain in the Nationalist Party, the parliamentary group, retain his role as education spokesman or suffer any consequence for his comments.

Grech declined to answer any of those questions.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Instead, the PN leader redirected his replies to comments made by Prime Minister Robert Abela about the judiciary, repeating several times that “the country’s judiciary is under explicit threat by the prime minister".

In a brief post on Facebook, Schembri said that he "in no way wrote that any nation or people are 'filth'". He did not apologise for it.

MP critised for 'racist' comment

Equality junior minister Rebecca Buttigieg and human rights NGOs called out the PN MP over his comments.

Repubblika said Schembri’s comments were "dehumanising," and “racist” while Aditus Foundation called for Schembri to "exit stage" over the "racist" and "repugnant" words.

Neil Falzon, director of Aditus, encouraged PN leader Grech to “take note”.

Grech said that people of any race should not be subject to discrimination.

“For me, any human - wherever they may come from - or whatever orientation they have, has their value and that value should be respected. But I remind you again that the country is in an unprecedented situation where the courts are being attacked."

As he continued to walk to his car, Grech was asked again what action he would take.

“I already answered; you need to understand that a prime minister who is attacking the judiciary should have his position questioned,” he said.

Schembri's comments were under a ONE News post on Facebook. Photo: Facebook/ Rebecca Buttigieg

Schembri has previously flirted with far-right rhetoric.

As a local councillor in 2019 praised hard-right Italian politician Matteo Salvini’s stance on Immigration.

Back then he was publicly criticised by several PN colleagues.