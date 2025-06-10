Updated 3.15pm

Reactions have flooded in from PN party officials and supporters after Bernard Grech announced his resignation as leader of the Nationalist Party on Tuesday.

In a statement on the party’s TV station, he said the party needs a change in leadership to move forward. His resignation comes just two days after successive surveys showed the PN losing ground against the ruling Labour Party, despite dramatically bridging the gap in the European elections last year.

Shortly after his announcement, reactions came in from PN officials and supporters, thanking Grech for his work for the party.

His wife, AnneMarie thanked all those who supported her family over the past five years.

“It was a journey where we were close to you, and we were honoured to work non-stop for the good of our country.”

Former PN leader and MP Adrian Delia thanked Grech for leading the PN through difficult times.

He said it was not time for division, rumours or acting hastily, but time for thought and to ditch personal interests.

In a curt message, European Parliament president Roberta Metsola shared a picture of her with the outgoing PN leader and the words: "Thank you Bernard, for your dedication and your friendship".

Michael Piccinino, the PN’s former general secretary, said it was an honour to work with Grech, and thanked him for putting the party and the country’s interests before his own.

Nathaniel Attard, who was appointed PN’s director of communications and party spokesperson last year, said he had the privilege of working closely with Grech.

“I know very well the sacrifices you made, the long hours filled with back-to-back meetings, the strong commitment with which you led your work and the conviction behind every decision you took,” he said.

"What we can never forget - all of us who worked closely with you - is your immense humanity and integrity,” he added.

Beppe Galea, PN’s international secretary, said the party would continue to remember Grech as the leader under whose guidance the PN won the third seat in the European Parliament.

“I thank you for the trust you have always expressed in me. I had the opportunity to work closely with you, in this administration and internationally,” he said.

“I am convinced that we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder, pulling the rope in the same direction towards the ideas we believe in, to see a victorious Nationalist Party, and above all, a country with a government it deserves.”

PN MP Alex Borg thanked Grech for his work and his drive to unite the Nationalist Party.

"We need to look forward to building on the good that you have accomplished," the Gozitan MP said.

Posting a photo of Grech and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, PN MEP David Casa also said Grech would be remembered for the success achieved in the MEP and local council elections.

“Thank you, Bernard Grech, for the work and dedication you gave to the party and country.”

Former PN communications officer and Floriana councillor, James Aaron Ellul, described working with Grech as a “privilege”.

“We celebrated, we cried, we discussed, we laughed, we implemented,” he said.

PN MP Darren Carabott, posted a photo of himself and Grech, stating it was taken the night before the 2022 general election, an election he said that brought in a new generation to the party.