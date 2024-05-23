The Nationalist Party is working tirelessly to be the voice of the people both in Malta and Europe, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech said on Thursday.

He spoke during different political activities in Marsaxlokk, Senglea and Għargħur, where he said that the PN has a comprehensive electoral programme for the work it wants to achieve in the European Union because the party believe in the EU and Malta as an EU member state.

It is thanks to the PN’s insistence that Malta join the EU that citizens have been able to reap the benefits, while the Labour party had rejected EU membership, he said.

Had this been allowed, Grech continued, the country would not have been transformed and modernised, we would have been cut off from an important bloc and would not have the euro currency if Labour had its way.

Grech went on to say that many of its proposals will benefit farmers and fishermen, as the party is concerned with making sure that the challenges they face are addressed.

The EU gives these industries many opportunities to grow and the PN wants to exploit this because it believes that they are important links to ensuring the country has nutritious and fresh food.

The difference between PN and PL, Grech said is that the PN believes in people, while Labour wants to keep everything under its control and dictate everything from Castille.

Grech appealed for all citizens to vote for the PN’s MEP and local council candidates because they will truly be there for the people.