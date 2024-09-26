One of Greece’s most famous singers was in intensive care on Thursday after suffering a stroke mid-performance in Athens’ ancient Odeon theatre, beneath the Acropolis.

Videos shot from the stands showed folk singer Marinella, 86, collapsing on stage during Wednesday’s tribute concert at the Roman-era Odeon of Herodes Atticus.

The hospital said on Thursday she had suffered a "serious vascular stroke" and was in intensive care.

Marinella’s career has spanned over six decades.

She represented Greece in the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest which ABBA won with Waterloo.