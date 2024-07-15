The government has confirmed Steve Ellul's appointment as CEO of Infrastructure Malta, the agency primarily responsible for Malta's roads.

Ellul was CEO of Project Green before stepping down to contest the European Parliament elections.

He succeeds Ivan Falzon, who resigned for undisclosed reasons last week. Falzon was thanked by transport minister Chris Bonett, who welcomed Ellul.

Ellul is a financial analyst and university lecturer who previously worked in Bank of Valletta.