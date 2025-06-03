The GreenBiz Awards are back this year to honour Malta’s micro and small businesses driving eco-conscious innovation.

Supported by APS Bank plc and VisitMalta, the event celebrates entrepreneurs who seamlessly integrate sustainability into their operations, delivering practical solutions that protect the environment while boosting profitability.

The awards aim to inspire Malta’s business community to lead the charge towards a greener future.

Five key categories

The GreenBiz Awards 2025 will spotlight innovation across five categories:

• Fashion: sustainable style and ethical production;

• Household: eco-friendly solutions for the home;

• Beauty and wellness: green, cruelty-free personal care products;

• Food and drinks: plant-based and sustainable culinary innovations;

• Green Entrepreneur of the Year: a new category recognising visionary leaders from any sector − hospitality, tech, retail, mobility and beyond − who drive measurable environmental impact.

A legacy of impact

Following the success of the inaugural 2024 GreenBiz Awards, which attracted over 35 applicants, the 2025 edition promises to build on this momentum.

Last year’s event, hosted by TV personality Clare Agius, featured an exhibition of innovative green products, a plant-based lunch, an engaging panel discussion and dynamic final pitches.

The Audience Choice Award, voted live during the event, added excitement to the day.

The 2024 winners included: Nura (beauty and wellness category); Happy Pot (household category); Tara Lois Jewellery (fashion category) and Tulliera Deli Farm (food and drinks category and Audience Choice Award).

Distinguished judging panel

A transparent and rigorous judging process, with clear criteria and open scoring, ensures fairness. The 2025 panel includes: Matthew Swain, head of sustainability, APS Bank plc; Marc Berghoff, executive and leadership coach; Anamaria Magri Pantea, business adviser; Alex Silvestri, start-up consultant; and Gonca Kara, head of projects, Acceler8.

Why participate?

The GreenBiz Awards offer more than recognition − they provide a platform to position one’s business as a leader in Malta’s sustainability movement. Winners receive a prestigious trophy and certificate; a year-long marketing campaign to enhance visibility among eco-conscious consumers; and exclusive networking opportunities with Malta’s business and sustainability leaders.

How to apply

Small businesses with fewer than 50 employees are invited to apply via www.greenbizawards.com. Applications close on July 12. Submissions should showcase eco-friendly practices, such as renewable energy use, plastic-free operations or sustainable supply chains.

The Green Entrepreneur of the Year category welcomes visionary founders and CEOs making a tangible environmental impact through innovative products or community initiatives.

Applying is easy: visit www.greenbizawards.com to find all the information and a comprehensive guidebook with step-by-step details and recommendations to craft a strong application, maximising your chances of high scores. One can save their application online and continue later.

Awards ceremony

The awards ceremony will be held on November 13 at the Notch Conference Centre, Urban Valley Resort, San Ġwann. The event will include keynote speeches, networking and a vegan brunch reflecting the event’s eco-conscious ethos.

Attendees will explore a showcase of innovative, eco-friendly products and services, celebrating purpose-driven businesses that balance profitability with positive environmental impact.

For more information, visit www.greenbizawards.com.