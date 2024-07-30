The first edition of the GreenBiz Awards, recognising the achievements of micro and small businesses committed to eco-sustainability, has been launched.

Supported by APS Bank plc, this initiative rewards the dedication, talent and responsibility of small business owners operating ethically in various sectors.

Applications are open for businesses with fewer than 50 employees in the categories of fashion, household, beauty and wellness, and food and drinks.

Winners will receive a prestigious trophy, certificates, year-round publicity and the esteemed title of ‘GreenBiz Awards Winner’.

Applications for submissions are until August 23, with the winners revealed during an awards ceremony hosted by TV presenter and producer Clare Agius.

The awards ceremony will be held on November 9 at The Notch Conference Centre at the Urban Valley in San Ġwann. The event will feature several inspirational speakers including Gonca Kara, Alessandro Silvestri, Shannon Weber, Suzanne Maas and Mark Azzopardi. The panel of judges, led by Matthew Caruana, includes experts like Matthew Swain, Mark Schembri and Matteo Privitelli.

During the ceremony, attendees can vote for the ‘Audience Choice Award’, visit the exhibitor and networking area and enjoy a delicious vegan brunch reception.

Tickets for the audience and those who wish to exhibit are available to purchase from the website. For more information and to apply, visit http://greenbizawards.com.