In government, progress doesn’t happen instantly. It’s built steadily through decisions, investments, projects and reforms that together shape the country we want to live in. In May, our work continued across many fronts, with one common goal: to improve people’s daily lives while laying the groundwork for sustainability.

World Environment Day, coming up this week, provides an opportunity for us to reflect on the work we are doing here at home and, ultimately, the environment around us. The results are visible, in the open spaces we’re creating, the infrastructure we’re modernising and the policies we’re delivering to strengthen our country’s environment.

Just this past week, we launched the seventh edition of the Saving Our Blue campaign; a public call to action against littering, plastic waste and marine pollution. We introduced new educational tools, including a colourful activity book to be distributed in classrooms, and a virtual reality experience of 14 marine protected areas.

More ballot bins will be reinstalled across various rocky and sandy beaches throughout Malta, Gozo and Comino. A total of 60 ballot bins have been deployed this year to encourage proper waste disposal in coastal areas.

Through these efforts, we continue to build environmental awareness while creating ways for children and the wider public to actively contribute.

Several new and upgraded green spaces are now open to the public.

In Santa Luċija, a once-abandoned site has become Ġnien l-Iskultura; a vibrant 2,300m² garden featuring koi ponds, 38 new trees and design elements inspired by oriental aesthetics. This is the second garden we’ve delivered in Santa Luċija in as many years.

Further south, in Bengħajsa, work is underway to extend the Bengħajsa family park by another 7,000m². The new area will include over 140 trees, accessible play equipment, water-saving infrastructure and features designed to preserve the natural topography.

In Pembroke, 9,000m² of concrete have been replaced with greenery at the newly opened St David’s Garden. Over 100 trees and a network of water reservoirs have made this park a model of sustainable urban development. Community collaboration was essential; the space reflects what local families asked for.

We know that climate challenges won’t wait. Neither will we

Our approach to open space also includes restoration.

In Senglea, the GHRC-led regeneration of the entrance to the town and the regeneration of Fort St Michael created another welcoming public area which until now was totally inaccessible. With improved paving, restored structures and public access to historic viewpoints, this project reflects the quality-led investment we want to see in the Cottonera region.

We’ve also been restoring and upgrading our most iconic walking trail.

In the Victoria Lines, works are underway to establish Malta’s first national trail; accessible, properly signed and environmentally protected. Led by Ambjent Malta and the Ramblers’ Association, this effort is about making nature further reachable for everyone.

In Marsascala, new outdoor fitness equipment was installed at Sant’Antnin Park; two courses tailored to kids.

These simple additions make open spaces more active, more social, and more attractive for families.

Beyond urban and natural spaces, our work continues in energy and water infrastructure. Together with the prime minister, we inaugurated a significant project; the Water Services Corporation’s new net-zero carbon warehouse in Bulebel. The €7.2 million investment demonstrates how sustainability and efficiency can work hand in hand.

We also launched a new Invitation to Bid scheme to support larger-scale renewable energy projects. This will unlock more than 40MW of new renewable energy capacity. It’s part of our wider strategy to strengthen Malta’s energy independence through clean sources; tying in with our commitment to climate targets and a cleaner environment.

On a more international front, Malta hosted the 16th Meeting of REMPEC, a crucial platform for Mediterranean countries to address marine pollution caused by shipping.

We’re proud to lead these discussions, not only by hosting such events but also by implementing real solutions like the shore-to-ship power project that’s already reducing emissions in the Grand Harbour.

We continue to refine our approach to sharing environmental knowledge.

A new website, accessible at maltabotanicalgardens.gov.mt, brings together all of Malta’s botanical gardens, featuring virtual tours and plant maps. It’s a small but meaningful step in making our natural heritage more accessible to schools, families and visitors.

And all of this, in the month of May alone.

All this forms part of a bigger picture. Each new garden, restored trail, updated facility or educational campaign is a building block in a wider vision.

We know that climate challenges won’t wait. Neither will we. The work we do, from expanding renewable energy to restoring nature, isn’t separate from people’s lives. It’s about their quality of life, today and tomorrow.

That’s what drives us. And that’s what we will continue delivering on with a lot of energy and determination. Day by day. Step by step.

Miriam Dalli is Minister for the Environment and Energy.