Atletico Madrid host Champions League runners-up Inter on Wednesday boosted by key player Antoine Griezmann’s likely return from injury.

Diego Simeone’s side stumbled 1-0 in Milan in February in the last 16 first-leg clash, with Griezmann spraining his ankle at the San Siro.

The French forward missed four games since, of which Atletico have won only once, but has returned to training and Spanish media say he is set to feature in the second leg.

Struggling Atletico face an uphill climb against the runaway Serie A leaders after Marko Arnautovic netted the only goal on Simeone’s return to Italy to face one of his former teams from his playing days.

The Rojiblancos also have Spanish champions Barcelona’s visit on the horizon on Sunday in La Liga, where Athletic Bilbao are battling to overtake them in fourth place.

