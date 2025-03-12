The education minister's former chief-of-staff suggested that Clifton Grima should not be a minister, according to leaked audio messages published by NET News.

“If he is unaware of the problems he has around him then he should not be in that position,” Ryan Borg said about the education minister.

NET News leaked Ryan Borg audio

Borg was Grima’s chief of staff up until recently and is now a director at the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport.

Times of Malta understands that the relationship between the two frosted over since Borg left the education minister’s secretariat.

In the audio messages leaked to Net News, Borg says Grima’s current chief-of-staff Joe Filletti “can’t even write”.

“He’s a good man. I’m not saying he’s not a good man. But Clifton doesn't want... qualified people. He wants yes men," he is heard saying in the audio.

It is not clear whom he was talking to.

Borg continued to say that people in Grima’s secretariat were not qualified and rarely turned up for work.

“There isn’t even one graduate in the secretariat... it’s a recipe for disaster”.