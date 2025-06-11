Grotto Girl, an artist-led residency and community outreach project by Louisa Chircop, is opening at MUŻA, Malta’s National Community Art Museum, today, June 11 at 6.30pm.

Present for the occasion will be Christopher Cutajar, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Matt Skelly, Australian High Commissioner to Malta, and Anneliese Sammut, Consul General of Malta in Sydney.

The exhibition is the culmination of a four-week creative residency during which Chircop worked closely with a range of local communities to explore themes of identity, memory and belonging.

