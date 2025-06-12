A group of 260 University of Malta academics have called on Maltese politicians to “take strong action to prevent genocide in Gaza”.

In a strongly worded letter, the academics called on MPs, government ministers, MEPs, EU commissioner Glen Micallef and European Parliament president Roberta Metsola to “to respect and abide” a Geneva Convention requirement to prevent genocide.

Stressing that the convention “is not meant to only... hold people accountable after a genocide has been committed,” the group said it “also obliges those with political power to do everything within their capacity to prevent genocide from occurring”.

The Geneva Convention is a set of treaties setting out rules for the treatment of civilians and soldiers in war, viewed as the basis for international humanitarian law.

The group said that preventing genocide in Gaza “means going beyond the recognition of a Palestinian State” and includes “isolating” the “far-right and internally unpopular Israeli government” by discontinuing all agreements with Israel at a national and European level.

The academics said other actions should include denouncing “every instance of indiscriminate killing and/or deliberate targeting of Palestinian children and civilians generally” and push for an EU-wide ban on exports of military equipment to Israel.

Politicians should “monitor and denounce the ‘Gaza-fication' of the West Bank where similar processes of control and containment have been put in place, and where violence is already rampant” and “Considerably extend targeted sanctions against Israeli office-holders responsible for the extreme violence”, the group said.

The University academics also urged policymakers to draw up a peace plan for the region, where they said Europe should take up an “important responsibility for peacekeeping and peacebuilding”.

“Political decision-makers have a legal, but just as importantly democratic and moral, obligation to act – and to act fast. We underscore that criticism of the current Israeli government policy is not antisemitism”, the group said.

“It is an expression of the fact that a State’s right to defend itself does not mean that it can indiscriminately cause harm to a vast section of a population. We also underscore that we in no way support Hamas’s violence, including against dissident Palestinians”, the academics wrote.

“Crucially, Hamas’s holding of hostages is a crime. All remaining hostages should be released immediately.”

The group called on the University senate to “unequivocally denounce the genocide taking place in Gaza and the violence against our fellow Palestinian academics” and support all academics, including Israeli and Jewish academics, “working to stop the genocide”.

“This is an exceptional situation of violence and principled institutional voices need to be heard”, the group said.

The letter was authored by professors Daniela DeBono, Reuben Grima, Anna Khakee, Carmel Serracino, Patricia Vella de Fremeaux and David E Zammit.

The letter comes just a week after a group of 160 Maltese writers, academics, artists and activists criticised Roberta Metsola in an open letter, charging her with "failing utterly" to speak out at the situation in the beseiged Palestinian enclave.