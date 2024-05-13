In a world that often seems to demand concrete answers and practical solutions, the art world offers a refuge – a space where curiosity can roam freely, and questions can be celebrated as much as answers.

This sentiment is especially encapsulated in the group art exhibition titled Whimsical Inquiries: A Visual Exploration of Curiosity. Held at Christine X Art Gallery till May 30, this exhibition invites viewers on a journey of wonder and exploration, encouraging them to embrace the mysteries and complexities of life through the lens of art.

Inner Meadows by Rebecca Cassar. Photo courtesy of the artist

Whimsical Inquiries brings together a diverse collection of works by emerging and established artists alike. From paintings to 3D work, each piece in the exhibition reflects a unique interpretation of curiosity and invites viewers to delve into the unknown.

One of the striking features of the exhibition is its playful atmosphere. As soon as visitors step into the gallery space, they are greeted by vibrant colours, unconventional shapes, and unexpected juxtapositions. There is a sense of whimsy in the works, triggering a sense of childlike wonder and exploration.

Rose Coloured Glasses by Trevor Diacono

The theme of curiosity is explored from various angles throughout the exhibition, either by inviting viewers to contemplate the vastness of space and the intricacies of life on Earth or by taking on a more introspective approach, using art as a tool for self-discovery and personal reflection.

Viewers are encouraged to engage with these works on a deeper level, pondering the mysteries of consciousness and identity. As visitors make their way through the gallery, they are encouraged to embrace the spirit of inquiry and to approach each work with an open mind. Whimsical Inquiries reminds us that curiosity is not merely a trait to be cultivated, but a fundamental aspect of what it means to be human.

Ski...edia by LUfER

Artists selected to participate in this exhibition are an eclectic mix of artists coming from different backgrounds: Trevor Borg, Karen Caruana, Rebecca Cassar, Trevor Diacono, Charlene Galea, Ruslana Grima, LUfER, Mariam Mifsud De Giorgio, Adrian Scicluna, Sabina Smialek, Stefan Spiteri, Elisa Von Brockdorff and Emma Weller.

Whimsical Inquiries: A Visual Exploration of Curiosity is showing until May 30 at Christine X Art Gallery, Sliema.