Malta’s national theatre company, Teatru Malta, has celebrated a remarkable milestone with the debut of its first-ever ensemble, Grupp Teatru Malta, in the highly acclaimed interactive production, Miti Miti. Premiering at the ŻiguŻajg Festival, the show has been hailed as one of the festival’s highlights, receiving glowing reviews from fellow theatre-makers and audiences alike.

Directed by artistic director Sean Buhagiar, Miti Miti is an innovative bilingual theatrical experience that brings Greek myths to life in an interactive format. Children are invited to shape the narrative by choosing which myths to experience, from Medusa to Pegasus, exploring themes like jealousy, greed and choice. With performances by Grupp Teatru Malta, the show uses song, dance, magic, and puppetry to create an immersive, playful atmosphere. The show is meant for children, teenagers and adults.

The ensemble itself, composed of some Malta’s top performers, delivered a remarkable debut. Featuring Rebecca Camilleri, Philip Leone Ganado, Michela Farrugia, Christian Scicluna, and Sandie Von Brockdorff, Grupp Teatru Malta has proven to be a formidable new force in Maltese theatre. “Launching the ensemble with Miti Miti was a deliberate choice,” said Buhagiar. “This production demanded versatility, creativity, and connection with our youngest audiences – qualities this ensemble brought in abundance. We wanted to say: “Theatre for young people is very, very important. So important it deserve’s to be the first ever national theatre ensemble’s debut show.”

The scripts of the stories, were written by celebrated author Saviour Pirotta – probably Malta’s first professional writer. The show was co-created with Buhagiar and it strikes a perfect balance between Maltese and English, reflecting the bilingual reality of Maltese culture.

The music, composed by Albert Garzia, seamlessly intertwines both languages in lyrics and songs, adding accessibility and inclusivity to the storytelling. “Working with Saviour, Albert and James has been an incredible collaboration,” said Buhagiar. “We wanted to create something authentic, ours.”

The show’s premiere weekend drew enthusiastic feedback, with critics praising its engaging interactivity, the wonderfully imaginative design by James Dimech, and powerful performances. As one of the standout productions of the ŻiguŻajg Festival, Miti Miti is setting a new standard for family theatre in Malta.

Audiences still can catch this show, with six final performances scheduled for this weekend.

For tickets and more information, visit www.teatrumalta.org.mt or ziguzajg.org.