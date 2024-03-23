Welsh runner Helen Ryvar will continue to extend her Guinness World Record this morning when she will be on the starting line of the La Valette Marathon.

Ryvar has an extraordinary story as the mum of three has been running a half marathon every day following the death of her former husband in 2020 to inscribe her name into the Guinness World Record books when completing 111 consecutive races.

Despite reaching this feat, Ryvar continued to run a half-marathon every day and has now reached the 670 mark as of February 29, 2024 but is targeting to run 1,000 half marathons by January 25, 2025.

“I am really looking forward to continuing my adventure in Malta at the La Valette Marathon,” Ryvar told the Times of Malta.

