The General Workers’ Union and the Malta Delivery Fleet Operators Association on Saturday reached an agreement "in principle" securing fair wages and legal working conditions for delivery couriers.

In a statement posted on Facebook, GWU secretary for the food and hospitality sector Kevin Abela said both parties will embark on follow-up meetings from next week “which should lead to a final agreement that will safeguard the interests and wellbeing of these workers”.

“We salute all the workers who deliver food and goods through digital platforms and we promise to continue being their voice,” Abela said.

Around 200 couriers joined the GWU in recent weeks as delivery drivers, mainly from non-EU countries, complained about poor earnings and work conditions which they described as being akin to modern day slavery.

They recently attended a meeting with the GWU to discuss their situation working on the Wolt platform, revealing that earnings have been dropping since 2021, with one courier saying he earns around €50 after a 12 hour shift.

The Digital Platform Delivery Wages Council Wage Regulation Order guarantees couriers should at least earn a minimum wage for working a 40-hour week with other entitlements. However couriers claim that such provisions in the legislation are regularly ignored.

Some 39 courier fleet operators partnered with Wolt and Bolt were arraigned in March after an investigation carried out by the DIER found widespread breaches of the Digital Platform Delivery Wages Council Wage Regulation Order.